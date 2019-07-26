|
|
Hortensia Ramos
September 9, 1923 - July 26, 2019
Hortensia Ramos, 95, of Deltona, went to be with the Lord on Friday July 26, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1923 in Guayama, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Antonio Lopez Reyes and Clotilde Vazquez. She was retired from the Signal-Stat Company, a company that manufactures emergency vehicle lights and fixtures. She was a master domino player and loved solving jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her son, Cesar Ramos and her daughter Evelyn Torrales, her five grandchildren, Leslie, Shirley, Cesar Jr., Celeste and Greg, Jr., her seven great-grandchildren, Chase, Desmond, Chloe, CJ, Skye, Amanda and Alexa. She is also survived by her brother, William Lopez and her sister, Elsa Fournier. Mrs. Ramos was predeceased by her daughter, Daisy Ramos. The family will receive friends 10am-1pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Deltona, 1681 Providence Blvd., Deltona, Fl. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1PM Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at DeLand Memorial Gardens, DeLand, FL. On line memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019