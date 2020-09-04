Howard Allison Applegarth

Nov. 15, 1937 - Aug. 28, 2020

Howard Allison Applegarth, 82, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away at home on August 28, 2020. Howard (Hardy) Allison Applegarth, born November 15, 1937, to parents Branson (Nick) and Irene (nee Speece) Applegarth in Bridgeport, OH, spent his childhood exploring the depths of Wheeling, WV, and its surroundings with close-knit siblings Warren, Larry, Ethel and a number of lifelong friends. Howard Allison Applegarth, graduate of West Liberty State College School of Business, married his college sweetheart (Lois) and moved to the Akron area as an MIS employee for BF Goodrich. The couple chose Cuyahoga Falls, OH, as the extraordinary place to raise their four children (Alyson, Kim, Tami, Jeff). Howard also resided in Munroe Falls, OH, before moving to Deltona, FL, where he helped raise his beautiful granddaughter Kelsey. Howard next moved to Debary, FL, before ultimately moving to Daytona Beach, FL, where he cherished the special times spent with remarkable grandsons Brandon and Zach. Howard Allison Applegarth: loving and devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend. Howard Allison Applegarth: protector, teacher, mentor, cheerleader, confidant, hard worker. Howard Allison Applegarth: kind, generous, selfless, charitable, dedicated, supportive, driven, intelligent, witty, strong. Howard Allison Applegarth: believer in education, equality, fairness, hard work, independence. Howard Allison Applegarth most loved to spend time with family, read, watch sports, play poker, study the stock market, and acquire knowledge. Howard Allison Applegarth was preceded in death by his parents, brother Warren, brother-in-law Virgil Shaffer and two nephews. Left to cherish Howard's memory are children Alyson Applegarth, Kimberly Applegarth, Tamara Applegarth, and Jeffrey (Christine) Applegarth; grandchildren Kelsey Paradysz, Brandon Applegarth, and Zachary Applegarth; brother Larry Applegarth, sister Ethel Shaffer, and sister-in-law Joyce Applegarth; a number of nieces and nephews; and companion Dolores Vespi. The family extends their deepest gratitude to all those who loved and cared for Howard throughout his life. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Howard Applegarth to any school of choice or food bank, as education and helping others was extremely important to him. Howard Allison Applegarth, a towering oak in the minds of those he touched, will be deeply missed and eternally cherished . . . may he forever know that his life was one filled with the greatest of love and richness.



