Howard Eugene Chana

January 13, 1930 - May 21, 2020

He was born in Oakpark, IL, to Hattie and William Chana. He received a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother. He married Phyllis Scholl on August 17, 1958. She passed away in 2017. He worked as an Engineer for Buick and General Motors in Michigan and retired in 1987 moving to the Spruce Creek Fly-in Community in Port Orange, FL. In 2015, they moved to John Knox Continuing Care Adult Community. He is survived by a daughter, Lesa Young (Garrell) of Turpin, OK and a son, Kurt Chana, Longwood, FL. He has 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



