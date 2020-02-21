|
|
Howard Herbert Hawkins
02/11/1924 - 02/17/2020
Howard Herbert Hawkins, WWII fighter pilot, financial analyst, and longtime resident of Miami, FL, passed away peacefully in hospice care in Spruce Creek, on February 17th at age 96. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his three children: Scott, Mary (Leonard) and Jim, his brother Aaron (Louanne), two grandchildren, Christian and Hayley, and nephews, Bud (Joan) and Tom (Phyllis), and David, Dick, Michael (Pam) and niece, Patsy. Born in Fairmont, W. VA, Hawk, as he was known to family and friends, grew up on Peacock Lane. After graduating from high school in 1942 he attended college 19 miles away at W. Virginia University as a pre-med student, including ROTC. At eighteen he enlisted for army aviation cadet training and reported for basic duty at Keesler Field in Mississippi. He actively served in the European theater through May 1946. Active in the Air Force Reserves, he was called back for active duty for two years during the Korean war. He retired from the military in 1962, having completed twenty years of active and reserve service. In March of 1946, he married Helen, his childhood sweetheart, with whom he would raise three children. After graduating from the University of Miami, he worked in engineering, internal auditing, and served as Director of Payroll for several airlines; AAXICO, Pan AM, and National, and officially retired in 1988. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed canoeing, camping and hiking, especially the Grand Canyon. Among his other enthusiasms were traveling, photography, and flying. He was Board Member Emeritus of the Power Financial Credit Union, and was active in the VFW, EAA, ELKS, PANRA, and the United Methodist Church. He spent the last 18 years at his new home in Spruce Creek, where he continued to indulge his love of flying with the assistance of his nephew and fellow pilot, Bud.
On Tuesday, February 25th, a visitation and service (6:00) will be held from 4:00-7:00, at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange. At his request, Howard will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife at Bushnell National cemetery, 6502 SW 102 Ave, Bushnell, FL, on Wednesday, February 26th, at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Howard's name to Halifax Health Hospice of Port Orange.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020