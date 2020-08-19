1/1
Howard James Boyd
1983 - 2020
Howard James Boyd
Nov. 3, 1983 - July 28, 2020
Graveside Services for Mr. Howard James Boyd, 36, New Smyrna Beach, who passed on July 28, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL will be 11AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Thurs, Aug. 20) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., New Smyrna Beach. Mr. Boyd was born November 3, 1983 in New Smyrna Beach, FL to Barbara Carson Boyd Lockhart and the late Charles Boyd. He attended the schools of Volusia County and he enjoyed listening to music and playing music beats. He is survived by 2 daughters: Araina and Trinity Boyd; a devoted mother: Barbara Lockhart (Johnny); 3 brothers: Charlie Boyd (Aletha), Clarence Boyd (Cheryl) and Charles Boyd; 4 sisters: LaTasha Boyd Bennett, Deronda Marshall (Chris), Magdalene Boyd (Brandon) and Cheryle Boyd; grandfather: Johnny Kelly, Sr.; uncles: Johnny Kelly, Jr., Gus Boyd, Howard Boyd, Kerwin Effend; aunts: Tawanna Effend, Doris Kelly, Eunice Paulk, Carol Boyd and Lefonia Boyd; a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and many loving friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
