Howard Ronald Howe
12/08/1934 - 10/07/2019
Howard Ronald Howe, 84 joined is Lord and Savior on October 7, 2019, after a brief illness in Asheville, North Carolina. Ron was born December 8, 1934 in Buffalo, New York, the second son of Jetty L. and Howard F. Howe. Ron was a prominent local businessman and a member of the DeLand Rotary Club. He was member of Volusia County Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending his summers at his home in Highlands, North Carolina, playing golf with family and friends and was a member of the Highlands Falls Country Club. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Jetty and Howard Howe, his son, Charles; his wife, Paula. He is survived by his children, Kathi Truba, Patti Hunter, Karen Masters, and Barbara Howe; his brothers Richard (Bud) Howe, Ray Howe, Randy Howe; his grandchildren, Marc, Kaylin and Matthew Truba, Trent and Trevor Masters; his great grandchildren, Marra Truba and Lillian Price. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 15 from 5-7pm at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday October 16 beginning at 2pm at Volusia County Baptist Church, 261 S. Orange Ave. Orange City, Florida, followed by a brief gravesite service at DeLand Memorial Gardens, and a reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to either St Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org or Mission Rathbun House, [email protected] Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019