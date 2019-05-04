|
|
Howard Stein
06/19/1933 - 05/02/2019
Howard Allen Stein, 85, was born June 19, 1933 in the Bronx, N.Y to Charles and Sophie Stein. He graduated from high school in 1951. Howard worked in the printing industry, held multiple sales jobs and was co-owner of Action Rent a Car in Daytona Beach. His passions were playing tennis, watching sporting events and the love of his life, Deena. Howard and Deena were married 61 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Deena, sons Chett and his wife Deborah Mitchell-Stein, Keith and his wife Laraine Stern, grandchildren Hershel, Eli, Uriel,Gila, Gedaliah, Bentzion, Courtney, Matthew Stein, Michael Shaffer, and 7 great grandchildren. Howard had many friends, enjoyed family time and was a devoted member of Temple Israel. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Federation Jerry Doliner Food Bank. Services will be held at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach today, Sunday, May 5th at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019