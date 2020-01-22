|
Hu A. Freels
July 17, 1935 - January 15, 2020
Hu Freels, 84 has entered into the presence of the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8. Son of Chloe Lee and Frank Freels, born in Knoxville, TN and graduated from Univ. of Tenn. He joined the Army studying radio communication and was honorably discharged in 1963. Worked at car dealerships in Knoxville and Orlando. Hu joined Motorola Communications in system design working with Disney in connecting WDW with cruise line, cruise terminal and Disney Magic. Served as Central FL co-chairman for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Collector of lighthouses, eagles and his 50 year collection of law enforcement memorabilia is now permanently displayed at Tallahassee Auto Museum.Serving as deacon at Westside Baptist Church, Hu was a man of honor, integrity and a loyal friend. Survived by wife Jan, children David, Melissa (Mike) Haas, Russell and Lisa (Bryan) Pae. Grandchildren are Justin Freels, Tyler and Haley Haas and Noah Pae. Great Grandson is Jace. Celebration of Hu's life will be Saturday, Feb. 1st at Westside. A gathering of friends and family is at 10:00 AM with services beginning at 11:00am. Dr. Bob Hadley will officiate. Rev. Ken Baxley will be soloist. Contributions can be made to Halifax Hospice in Port Orange or Westside Baptist Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020