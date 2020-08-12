Hubert Lacy
April 11, 1937 - August 10, 2020
Hubert Lacy, age 83, of Oak Hill, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at AdventHealth New Smyrna. Born in St. Albans, West Virginia to Arch and Annabelle Snodgrass Lacy, Mr. Lacy moved to this area in 1972 from Michigan. A former high rise construction worker, Hubert was married to Marceil Lacy for 43 years, until she passed in 2010. He remarried to Paula Elaine Cook after 5 years of living together, until she passed in 2018. Being one of nine children, Hubert was preceded in death by Albert Ray, Julia May, Betty Susan, Laura Ann, George Ray, Maxie O'Dell and Sylvia Jean Lacy. He is survived by his brother, Mark Lacy; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, with the Reverend Mark Spivey officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Ocala. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com