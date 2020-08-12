1/1
Hubert Lacy
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hubert Lacy
April 11, 1937 - August 10, 2020
Hubert Lacy, age 83, of Oak Hill, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at AdventHealth New Smyrna. Born in St. Albans, West Virginia to Arch and Annabelle Snodgrass Lacy, Mr. Lacy moved to this area in 1972 from Michigan. A former high rise construction worker, Hubert was married to Marceil Lacy for 43 years, until she passed in 2010. He remarried to Paula Elaine Cook after 5 years of living together, until she passed in 2018. Being one of nine children, Hubert was preceded in death by Albert Ray, Julia May, Betty Susan, Laura Ann, George Ray, Maxie O'Dell and Sylvia Jean Lacy. He is survived by his brother, Mark Lacy; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, with the Reverend Mark Spivey officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Ocala. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved