Humberto j Gregory
3/4/1947 - 8/23/2020
On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Humberto J. Gregory Jr, loving father of four children, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 73 in Deland, Florida.
Humberto (aka "Papi", "Pop", "Bert", "Greg", "Junior", "Junito", "knucklehead" and "PITA') by his loved ones was born on March 4, 1947 in Manhattan, New York. The Gregory family moved to New Britain, CT in 1964. Humberto served honorably in the United States Army from August 3, 1966 until July 29, 1968 and was stationed in Germany for the major part of his time in the Army. Upon his return to Connecticut he worked for the Legal Aid Society for a few years prior to working 35 years in the U.S. Department of Labor until his retirement at the age of 55. He moved to Deland, Florida in 2005 where the majority of his family resides.
Humberto's passions included: photography, fishing, traveling, drawing, painting, genealogy, computers, visiting casinos and most importantly his family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Antonia and Humberto Gregory Sr and his beloved brother, Francisco Gregory. He is survived by his four children: Joseph, Vikki, Anthony and Alexandra, six grandchildren: Alyssa, Joanna, Amber, Cheyanne, Dylan and Ellie. His siblings: Dorita, Damaris, Rebecca, Cecilia, Mary Lou and Milton and a multitude of nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces and great great nephews and nieces in addition to many loyal friends.
His memorial service will be held on September 12, 2020 at City Sanctuary Church, 401 East Taylor Road in Deland, Florida at 11:00 AM, luncheon reception will be held there immediately following the reception.. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to The American Cancer Society
and/or Hope Lodge
– Gainesville, Florida. We ask that those planning on attending the service protect themselves and others by wearing masks at the service and reception.