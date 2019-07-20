Home

Ian McLaren Gower

Ian McLaren Gower Obituary
Ian McLaren Gower
July 20, 2019
Ian McLaren Gower, 91, of Daytona, FL, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC. Survivors include his wife of sixty-five years, Patricia Sue McGuire Gower; son, Andrew D. Gower (Sierra) and daughter, Kate Sue Gower. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road in Asheville, is assisting the family and more information will be available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019
