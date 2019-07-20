|
Ian McLaren Gower
July 20, 2019
Ian McLaren Gower, 91, of Daytona, FL, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC. Survivors include his wife of sixty-five years, Patricia Sue McGuire Gower; son, Andrew D. Gower (Sierra) and daughter, Kate Sue Gower. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road in Asheville, is assisting the family and more information will be available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019