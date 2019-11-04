|
Ian Scott Finkell
11/13/1971 - 10/30/2019
I loving memory of Ian Scott Finkell. Beloved son to Pauline Finkell and a beloved brother to David Finkell and Catherine Finkell, Ian had a brilliant mind and was a tireless professional. He did remarkable things with incredible physical limitations. He loved to cook and enjoyed golf. A celebration of his life will be Sunday November 10th from 2pm to 4pm at Caribbean Jack's. Please come out an help celebrate Ian's life with us.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019