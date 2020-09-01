1/1
Ida Cuthbertson
1931 - 2020
Aug. 24, 1931 - Aug. 29, 2020
Ida Cuthbertson, age 89, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at her residence. Born August 24, 1931, to the late Leroy and Mattie Hawkins Cuthbertson, in Greenville, FL, Ida moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1964.
Ida was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, watching TV, sitting on her porch and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Ida was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and auntie.
Survivors include a son, Willie Woodson, of Live Oak, FL; a daughter, Evon Cuthbertson, of New Smyrna Beach; 7 granddaughters, Catrina (Anthony), Vickie (Terrance), Pamela, Isis, Tamkiea, Evette, Deanna (LouJack); 5 grandsons, Keith (Kimberly), Ryan (Jamiee), Charlie, Samuel, Rodrick; 24 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Essie Smith of Lakeland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special nephew, Reginald. Ida was preceded in death by husband, Herman Woodson; and 2 daughters, Jerry Cuthbertson and May Helen Dickey.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 5, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, 3001 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater. Family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens,
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
