Ida Mae McFayden
1935 - 2020
Ida Mae McFayden
May 7, 1935 - November 4, 2020
Ida Mae McFayden passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Mrs McFayden was born May 7, 1935 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to the late Olivia Nero and Wesley McFayden. Ida Mae came to Florida in 1957. She was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she served as a member of the Adult Choir and Women's Missionary. In May 1999, Ida Mae graduated to an Evangelist. Ida Mae worked as a private housekeeper. She was deemed as a very dependable, trustworthy, honest and faithful employee. Ida Mae's favorite colors were pink and purple. She enjoyed sewing and outdoor family events. Most importantly, Ida Mae was a Praying Mother and definitely a Woman of God! She is the mother of (6) daughters: Elizabeth "Liz" Williams, Pricilla Hines, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Mobley, Sandra Harris (deceased), Sharon "Clyde" McFayden, Patricia "Pat" McFayden, and (4) sons: Earl, Melvin, Gregory (deceased), and Bruce McFayden; 5 sisters; 5 brothers; 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
