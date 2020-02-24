Home

Ignatz "Harry" Krzyzak

Ignatz "Harry" Krzyzak Obituary
Ignatz "Harry" Krzyzak
12/07/1930 - 02/22/2020
Ignatz "Harry" Krzyzak, age 89, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice Edgewater Care Center. Born in Germany to Teodora and Pauliny Smialy Krzyzak, Harry has been in this area since 1987. An owner of an auto body repair shop, Harry was a very hard worker. He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach; and he loved skiing, traveling, hunting and camping. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Patricia; 3 children, Ernie of New Smyrna Beach, Kevin and his wife Susan of Edgewater and Joseph and his wife Lorrie of Arizona; His surviving 6 grandchildren Jacob, Justin, Kevin Jr., Ryan, Erik and Dana Marie; nephew Michael Brundl and his wife Switha of Germany; and brother's Ernest and Heinz. Harry was preceded in death by 2 children, Peter and Elizabeth; sisters Elizabeth and Maria and his brother Karl. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27th, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Quinn officiating. Burial will follow at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery. Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Donations may be made in Mr. Krzyzak's name to: , 2180 W. State Road 434, Suite 1100, Longwood, FL 32779. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
