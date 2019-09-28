|
|
Ila V. Cooke
10/27/1920 - 09/25/2019
Mom passed away on September 25, 2019, at the age of 98, just short of her 99th birthday. She lived a long and interesting life with a firm dedication to her family and belief in God. Mom will be remembered for many things but, in particular: her sweet tooth (Mom enjoyed a good Boston Cream doughnut), her enjoyment of the simple songs of birds out her window, her love of purple hues (lilac and lavender), and occasionally overhearing (or causing) the statement, "You are such a pill (or a nut)," accompanied by a quiet chuckle, to a particularly impertinent comment.
She was the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, a farmer and homemaker respectively; born in Shelby, Ohio, on October 27, 1920. She was the second oldest of nine children, all of whom predeceased her except her youngest brother, Gerald. Mom shouldered much responsibility at a young age being a big sister and part-time mom to a majority of her siblings.
Mom and Dad eloped in 1938. During World War II, Mom worked in a factory that made airplane parts, making her a real "Rosie the Riveter." She also had two small children at the time. Mom was always a hard worker, whether it be taking care of her own home, working in a factory, or cleaning the homes of others. After the War, four more children were born.
Her husband, Horace Joseph ("Joe") Cooke, predeceased her in 2009, as did two children, Arthur in 1948 at just one day of age, and Virginia (Cooke) Baldridge, the oldest, in 2013, and one great-grandchild, Sharday, in 1996. After nearly 40 years in Shelby, Mom, Dad, and four of her five children moved to Daytona Beach, Florida. Mom took awhile to love her new home, probably missing her parents and siblings, but she finally came to love her home in the warm sunshine. She joined the Flomich Avenue Baptist Church soon after moving to Daytona Beach and continued to attend and be an active member of the Sunshine Class as long as she could. Mom maintained contact with church members even after moving to The Riviera; her faith was very important to her.
Mom will be terribly missed by her family in Ohio and her children (Reginald Cooke (Carol), of Cartersville, Georgia; June Mundell (George), of Edgewater, Florida; Eileen Duffy (James), of Richmond, California; Linda Holley of Holly Hill, Florida; her seven grandchildren, Deborah "Debbie" (Frank Morell), Thomas, and Ronald "Jack" Baldridge; Joseph Cooke (Michelle); Micheli Pick; Carole Holley and Jason and Amy Holley; four surviving great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at Flomich Avenue Baptist Church on September 30, 2019, at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Spreading a little good in this world is a perfect way to honor Mom.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019