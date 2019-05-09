Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Immanuel Mittelstadt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Immanuel Mittelstadt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Immanuel Mittelstadt Obituary
Immanuel Mittelstadt
05/06/2019
Funeral service for Immanuel Mittelstadt will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1pm at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon until the time of the service. Immanuel went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, May 6, 2019. He is preceded by his wife Adeline of 67 years; a son, Helmut and a daughter Ingrid. He leaves behind him Klaus, Gary, Brigitte, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and his sister. The family immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1964 and he created a wonderful life for himself and his family. Immanuel was dedicated to his family. He loved being busy with gardening, tending chickens, ducks, geese and goats, building and remodeling homes. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and sister. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach – www.LohmanFuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now