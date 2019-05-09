|
Immanuel Mittelstadt
05/06/2019
Funeral service for Immanuel Mittelstadt will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1pm at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon until the time of the service. Immanuel went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, May 6, 2019. He is preceded by his wife Adeline of 67 years; a son, Helmut and a daughter Ingrid. He leaves behind him Klaus, Gary, Brigitte, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and his sister. The family immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1964 and he created a wonderful life for himself and his family. Immanuel was dedicated to his family. He loved being busy with gardening, tending chickens, ducks, geese and goats, building and remodeling homes. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and sister. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach – www.LohmanFuneralhomes.com.
