Imogene McCormick McConkey
May 17, 1928 - July 4, 2020
Imogene McCormick McConkey was born May 17, 1928, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She and her family lived there for 10 years before moving to Dexter, Missouri, where Imogene attended high school until graduating in 1945. She obtained a Bachelor of Education with a major in Mathemathics from William Jewell College, in Liberty, Missouri, in 1948, where she was the only woman in her class. Imogene taught school until she began working at Malden Air Force Base, where she met Keith, her loving husband, in 1951. Imogene and Keith married on April 25, 1952, and had 4 children together. The family moved to Winter Haven, Florida, in 1960, and became involved in the First Baptist Church. Imogene taught junior high and then high school while living in Winter Haven. When the family moved to Lake City, Florida, Imogene became a social worker, assisting the people of the community. In 1972, the family moved once again, this time to Holly Hill, Florida, where Imogene worked for the Division of Family Services, assisting the youth for 10 years. Imogene and Keith were members of the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, where they made many life long friends. Imogene dedicated her life to serving her community, following the teachings of Christ, and ensuring the health and happiness of her family.
Throughout her life, Imogene enjoyed sewing for her family, particularly her grandchildren. Imogene's attention to detail and skill made her clothes and other projects beloved treasures by friends and family. Imogene was a life long gardener, creating beautiful and inspirational gardens in the yards of all her homes. Imogene celebrated her 92nd birthday in May 2020.
Imogene and Keith enjoyed 59 years of marriage before Keith's death in 2011. Imogene is survived by her sister Wanda McAnally of Frisco, Texas, her daughter Mary Fifer of Clearwater, Florida, Bob McConkey of Florissant, Colorado, Ken McConkey of Port Orange, Florida, and Trish Dagata of Delray Beach, Florida, as well as seven grandchildren.
