Imogene Pauley "Jean" Bishop Phillips
October 25, 1927 - July 15, 2020
Imogene Pauley "Jean" Bishop, Fagan, Geffen, Phillips, of Inverness, FL, formerly of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at Diamond Ridge Health & Rehab., Lecanto, FL. She was born October 25, 1927 in Wharton, West Virginia to Amos Pauley and Relma Whitt Pauley. After spending time in Ohio, Jean relocated to Tampa, FL in 1955 where she owned and operated Jean Bishop Beauty Salon for 15 years, she retired to Inverness, were she lived for 19 years before calling Ormond Beach home for the next 20 years before relocating back to Inverness. She is survived by sisters, Mona Hundley, Sandra Hundley, Ruth Bumgardner, Connie Acosta and Helen Smith as well as a brother, David Pauley. Visitation will be held on Wed., July 22nd at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach from 11-1 pm with services at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.