1/1
Imogene Pauley Bishop "Jean" Phillips
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene Pauley "Jean" Bishop Phillips
October 25, 1927 - July 15, 2020
Imogene Pauley "Jean" Bishop, Fagan, Geffen, Phillips, of Inverness, FL, formerly of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at Diamond Ridge Health & Rehab., Lecanto, FL. She was born October 25, 1927 in Wharton, West Virginia to Amos Pauley and Relma Whitt Pauley. After spending time in Ohio, Jean relocated to Tampa, FL in 1955 where she owned and operated Jean Bishop Beauty Salon for 15 years, she retired to Inverness, were she lived for 19 years before calling Ormond Beach home for the next 20 years before relocating back to Inverness. She is survived by sisters, Mona Hundley, Sandra Hundley, Ruth Bumgardner, Connie Acosta and Helen Smith as well as a brother, David Pauley. Visitation will be held on Wed., July 22nd at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach from 11-1 pm with services at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
3866735373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved