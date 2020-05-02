Ina Ollinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ina Ollinger
May 1, 2020
Ina Ollinger, 82, of Ormond Beach, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. A mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church as soon as the church is available following the Covid-19 outbreak. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Haigh-Black.com where the service day and time will be posted at as soon as possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved