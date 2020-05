Ina OllingerMay 1, 2020Ina Ollinger, 82, of Ormond Beach, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. A mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church as soon as the church is available following the Covid-19 outbreak. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Haigh-Black.com where the service day and time will be posted at as soon as possible.