Ina Ollinger
May 1, 2020
Ina Ollinger, 82, of Ormond Beach, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. A mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church as soon as the church is available following the Covid-19 outbreak. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Haigh-Black.com where the service day and time will be posted at as soon as possible.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.