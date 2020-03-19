|
Ina Wanelle Hunter
Sept. 30, 1934 - March 16, 2020
Ina Wanelle Hunter, age 85, died Monday March 16, 2020 at her home in Holly Hill, Fl. She was born September 30, 1934 in Olustee, Florida. The daughter of Waldo W and Agnes R West. She graduated from Bunnell High School. She was a lifelong resident of Flagler and Volusia County. She enjoyed traveling, gambling and spending time with her family. She was dearly loved and cared for her by her grandson, Hunter and her great granddog Bbright, until her last breath. Her granddaughter Elisa's family 'spoiled' her by having her as a guest in their home routinely and she was loved on immensely while there by Lisa, Tom, Victoria, Tommy, Tyler, Zachery and Sadie. She was our beloved, tough-as-nails Mother, Mema and Grandma and she will be sorely missed. She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Hunter Elebash of DeLand; three granddaughters, Crystal Knueppel (Jeff), Elisa Hall (Tom), Edee Damron (Jill) and three grandsons Hunter Elebash, Edward Elebash II and Isaiah Elebash-Medders. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence West. Her husband of 34 years, Wilfred Hunter, passed away in 1988. She was also predeceased by her cherished daughter, Ruth Hunter Damron in 2008. Arrangements are in the care and trust of the Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral home in Flagler Beach. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date and the family will issue an announcement of the date. In accordance with Mrs. Hunter's wishes, her remains will be spread along The Blue Ridge Parkway. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
