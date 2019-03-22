|
|
Ira Debrow Seales
03/15/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Ira Debrow Seales, 68, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 15, 2019, will be 11 AM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at New Life Church Ministries, with Rev. Dr. Victor Gooden, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Sun, Mar 24) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Monday. Mr. Seales, born in Daytona Beach, Florida and was a twin born to Henry and Bernice Seales. Ira attended public schools in Volusia County and graduated from Campbell Senior High School. Ira moved to Maryland in 1980 and began working immediately. He retired from his position of Sexton at The People's Community Baptist Church in Sliver Spring, Maryland, where he served in that position for 18 years. After retiring Ira relocated to Daytona Beach, FL, where he became an active Member of New Life Church Ministries. Ira leaves behind a legacy to follow and for us to live by, "Keep Looking Up" to his twin sister, Ina Fells (Wayne), Hyattsville, Maryland, Uncle Raymond Seales (Ernestine), Daytona Beach, FL, Three Nephews: Roderick Seales, Daytona Beach, FL, Shaun Seales (Ifeyinwa), Dallas, Texas, Kenneth Fells (Tiffany), One Niece, Bianca Bradley Aiken, SC, a host of loving cousins and super special friends. Ira was a faithful servant and friend to colleagues, family members, and neighbors. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019