Ira "Jerry" Lyles, Jr.
1/18/1945 - 1/9/2020
Ira "Jerry" Lyles, Jr. 74 of DeLand passed away January 9, 2020 at AdventHealth DeLand. He was born in Camilla, Georgia on January 18, 1945 and came here 20 years ago from Miami. He was a member of First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs and enjoyed photography, computers, astrology and being active in his church. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Judy; step-sons Christopher Church of DeLand and Edward Church of Jacksonville; step-daughters Kimberly Church of DeLand and Charlotte Church of St. Augustine; 8 step-grandchildren; aunts Mary Bailey of Tallahassee and Lucille Lawler of New Jersey and cousin George Bailey of DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 10am at First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs, with a visitation from 9:30-10am prior to the service. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020