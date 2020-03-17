|
|
Irene C. Swain
April 8, 1927 - March 14, 2020
Our Mother Irene C. Swain, age 92, went to be with God on March 14, 2020. Born in Troy, PA on April 8, 1927 to James and Fannie Hogan; she was one of nine children. She grew up in Scranton, PA and Corning, NY, having graduated from CFA. Irene married Robert Swain in June 1947. In 1973 they moved to Harbor Oaks, FL to enjoy the warm weather. While in FL mom went to DBCC and obtained her LPN nursing license. Mom was a devout Catholic attending Epiphany Church in Port Orange, FL where she served as Eucharist Minister for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, a son Richard and 7 brothers and sisters. Mom is survived by daughters Margaret Adriance of Lawrenceville, PA, Mary Swain of Deltona, FL and Susan (Craig) Irving of DeBary, FL Sons Robert Jr (Karen) Swain of Deltona, FL and David Swain of Port Orange, a sister Theresa Kechum of Painted Post, NY and 9 Grand Children and 12 Great Grand Children. The family will receive friends 6:00 TO 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange A Mass of Resurrection will be conducted 10:00 am Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St, Port Orange. Burial will follow at Daytona Memorial Park. A reception will be held back at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange following the graveside service. Memorial donations maybe made to the at or the at donate3.cancer.org. On line memories or condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020