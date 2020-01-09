Home

Irene Harris Aikens


1923 - 2020
Irene Harris Aikens
July 31, 1923 - January 3, 2020
The Homegoing Celebration of Irene Harris Aikens, 96, who passed on Friday, January 3, 2020, will be 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Allen Chapel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Nathan Mugala, pastor/officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Jan 10) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-6:30 PM, and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Aikens was born July 31, 1923 in Attapulgus, GA. She was joined in holy matrimony to Mr. Daniel G. Aikens, Sr. on July 3, 1956. Mrs. Aikens converted at an early age. She was a dedicated servant of the Lord at Allen Chapel AME Church. She served faithfully on the Stewardess Board, sang in the choir and enjoyed Sunday School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henrietta Richardson and Izam Martin; a loving husband, Daniel Aikens, Sr.; two brothers Prentis Harris and Thomas Harris. She leaves to cherish her memories 6 children, Gussie Peterson, Maggie E. Davis, and Daniel Aikens, Jr., Daytona Beach; Martha Mitchell, Deltona, FL; Irene Taylor (Louis), Orlando, FL; Iris Singleton, Atlanta, GA; many grandchildren, great, great-great, great-great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbors, church members and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
