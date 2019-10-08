|
|
Irene Moreland Hartman
09/30/1926 - 10/04/2019
Irene Moreland Hartman, 93, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. She was born in DeLand, Florida Irene DeVry Moreland on September 30, 1926 to Charles and Vivian Moreland; graduated from DeLand High School in 1942, received her BA, Education from Stetson University in 1946 as well as her MA, Ed, 1968. Irene began teaching in Volusia County in the fall of 1946 and retired in 1986 after having taught at St. Peter's Catholic, George Marks Elementary, and Starke Elementary. Although she retired from teaching in 1986, she served as a teacher's aide at both Blue Lake Elementary and George Marks, retiring again in the spring of 2006. Irene survived four husbands, teaching as Mrs. Waters, Mrs. Shattuck, and Mrs. Hartman. Irene is survived by her brother, Charles "Buddy" Moreland, her four children: Rick Gordie (Debbie), Tommy Waters, Devry Nix, and Charla Waters Koerner (John); eight grandchildren: Michael Gordie, Kevin Nix (Amanda), Beth Todd (Jason), Karen DeJong (Jeremy), A. Devry Aldaz (Miguel), Genie and Theresa Koerner, Billy Gordie (Katie); six great-grandchildren, Jaycie and Jaren Todd, James and Emily Nix, Cooper Gordie, and Kyler DeJong and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm. The Celebration of Life service will be at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019