Irene Weaver


1945 - 2019
Irene Weaver Obituary
Irene Weaver
12/15/1945 - 05/23/2019
Irene was born on December 15, 1945 in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba. Irene was a loving, caring, bubbly ball of energy who loved to travel. Irene will be sadly missed by her husband, Francis Weaver, 2 sons, Dr Enrique Abreu and Eduardo Abreu, 4 Sisters, Maria, Arminda, Alicia, Ileana Oruna and 1 Brother Rogelio Oruna and Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. She was predeceased by a Sister, Mercedes Oruna and a Brother Aurelio Oruna. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on June 29, 2019 at 11am at The Basilica of St Paul in Daytona Beach. Donations may be made in Irene's honor to your favorite Outreach ministry providing services to the poor.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 18 to June 22, 2019
