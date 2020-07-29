Iris Ann Tyler

11/24/1935 - 7/25/2020

Our beloved Mother, Iris Tyler, entered into rest on July 25, 2020. She was born in West Virginia to Earl and Nora Compton and had 6 brothers and sisters. After graduating High School she joined the Air Force, where she met and married Jim Tyler and together they had four children, Steve Tyler, Jimmie Tyler Jr (pre-deceased), Vanessa Tyler-Thompson and Gina Goulding. She made a life time career of her exceptional secretarial skills beginning with the Air Force in California and from there she became a secretary for San Quentin Prison. The family relocated to Florida in 1966. She resided in New Smyrna Beach for over 50 years. Her career continued with Florida State Representative, Gary Cunningham and she retired from Brown & Brown Insurance after 30+ years. She had 8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Granddaughters. She will be laid to rest in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in a private family burial. She will be forever loved and missed by many. A celebration of life is being planned in the near future. If you would like to attend please contact the family at info@dudleyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store