Irma McCabe
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma McCabe
10/13/1933 - 06/17/2020
On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Irma F. McCabe, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 87.
Irma was born in Rockford Illinois. Her nickname her entire adult life was "Pat". She met her husband in Kentucky and knew he was the one. They were married for 68 years. She had many successful careers, one of which was cosmetology, while taking care of her family. Irma worked for Martin Marietta during the space shuttle program. After her retirement from Martin she went back to school to become a massage therapist. She also had a side "Clown" business with her friend Barb and entertained at children's parties. Irma loved to do crafts such as ceramics, bead work and embroidery. She was loved by so many friends and family members.
Irma is survived by her 5 children Michael, Donald, Kerry, Kristen and Steven. She also has 5 grand children Nathan, Jason, Sarah, Ryan and Julian and 1 great grandchild Khy.
Irma is now reunited with her husband and love of her life, Leon McCabe, who passed away on November 18, 2019. We will miss you Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved