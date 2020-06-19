Irma McCabe

10/13/1933 - 06/17/2020

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Irma F. McCabe, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 87.

Irma was born in Rockford Illinois. Her nickname her entire adult life was "Pat". She met her husband in Kentucky and knew he was the one. They were married for 68 years. She had many successful careers, one of which was cosmetology, while taking care of her family. Irma worked for Martin Marietta during the space shuttle program. After her retirement from Martin she went back to school to become a massage therapist. She also had a side "Clown" business with her friend Barb and entertained at children's parties. Irma loved to do crafts such as ceramics, bead work and embroidery. She was loved by so many friends and family members.

Irma is survived by her 5 children Michael, Donald, Kerry, Kristen and Steven. She also has 5 grand children Nathan, Jason, Sarah, Ryan and Julian and 1 great grandchild Khy.

Irma is now reunited with her husband and love of her life, Leon McCabe, who passed away on November 18, 2019. We will miss you Mom.



