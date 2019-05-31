|
Irving "Irv" Morrill
05/05/2019
Commander (ret.) Irving Edwin Morrill, 98, of Port Orange, Fl., and Benedict, MN., a retired naval aviator in WWII and the Korean Conflict, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Irv is predeceased by his wife, Peggy: Brothers Dana B. Morrill and William Morrill, and sister, Lorna Gardlin. He is survived by his sister Gladys "Honey" Scott of Bemidji, MN. Irv was the loving father of Michael, Patricia, Roberta and Shawn: adoring grandfather of Marissa, Israel, Shawn, Nikki, Jesse and Faith: devoted great-grandfather to Reese and Koen. Irv piloted PBY and P2V aircraft during WWII and the Korean Conflict. His squadron was assigned to the Aleutian Islands in both wars. Irv retired from 36 years combined military and government service in 1980; He and Peggy relocated from Long Island, New York to Port Orange. Irv taught at Embry-Riddle University for many years. He was a member in several civic organizations. Irv was exceptionally proud of his terms as Senator and area chairman of the Florida Silver-Haired Legislature, which he joined in 1984. Irv was a remarkably accomplished and educated man whose boundless energy, stamina, ingenuity, integrity, courage and keen wit engaged everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Lohman Funeral Home 1423 Bellevue Ave. Daytona Beach on June 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider the and VFW Post 3282 John E. Mealy Memorial Post. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 31 to June 2, 2019