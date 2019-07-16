|
|
Isaac Kenneth White
June 29, 1950 - July 11, 2019
On June 29, 1950, Isaac Kenneth White (aka Ike), was born in DeLand, Florida to the late Eva Jane White and Fred White. He departed this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Ike attended school in DeLand, Florida, and graduated from Southwestern High School. He was employed with Covidien (aka Sherwood) for 34 years as a lab technician until he retired in the year 2002. During his retirement he enjoyed hanging out with friends, fishing, and spending time with his family. Ike was a very loyal, humble, giving, and loving person who was always there for EVERYONE when needed. He would give you the shirt off his back. He loved cooking on the grill for family barbecues, shopping, especially shopping on the Home Shopping Network, and most of all telling jokes. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He was always on the scene during graduations, birthdays, and family gatherings with his video camera "trying" to capture the moment. I say trying because sometimes he thought he pressed the record button but it was actually the play button. Ike was preceded in death by one brother Fred White Jr. and two sisters, Sharon Gainey and Mercedes Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy the following: his wife, Cecelia White; 5 sons: Damian Ramsey, DeLand, FL; Lanard Langston (Ebony), Tampa, FL; Anthony Tillman Jr., DeLand, FL; Isaac White Jr., DeLand, FL; and Aaron White, DeLand, FL; 4 daughters: Ebonie White, Orange City, FL; Nadra White, Daytona Beach, FL; Kenya White, Tampa, FL; and Kendra White, DeLand, FL; 1 brother: Ernest White (Patricia), DeLand, FL; 4 sisters: Iva Brown (Samuel), Melbourne, FL, Eva Lou White, DeLand, FL, Freddie L. Martino (Elex), Titusville, FL, and Faye White, Cheverly, Maryland; 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019