Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. E. Cusack Mortuary
727 South Stone Street
Deland, FL 32720
386-734-3831
Resources
More Obituaries for Isaac White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaac Kenneth White


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isaac Kenneth White Obituary
Isaac Kenneth White
June 29, 1950 - July 11, 2019
On June 29, 1950, Isaac Kenneth White (aka Ike), was born in DeLand, Florida to the late Eva Jane White and Fred White. He departed this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Ike attended school in DeLand, Florida, and graduated from Southwestern High School. He was employed with Covidien (aka Sherwood) for 34 years as a lab technician until he retired in the year 2002. During his retirement he enjoyed hanging out with friends, fishing, and spending time with his family. Ike was a very loyal, humble, giving, and loving person who was always there for EVERYONE when needed. He would give you the shirt off his back. He loved cooking on the grill for family barbecues, shopping, especially shopping on the Home Shopping Network, and most of all telling jokes. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He was always on the scene during graduations, birthdays, and family gatherings with his video camera "trying" to capture the moment. I say trying because sometimes he thought he pressed the record button but it was actually the play button. Ike was preceded in death by one brother Fred White Jr. and two sisters, Sharon Gainey and Mercedes Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy the following: his wife, Cecelia White; 5 sons: Damian Ramsey, DeLand, FL; Lanard Langston (Ebony), Tampa, FL; Anthony Tillman Jr., DeLand, FL; Isaac White Jr., DeLand, FL; and Aaron White, DeLand, FL; 4 daughters: Ebonie White, Orange City, FL; Nadra White, Daytona Beach, FL; Kenya White, Tampa, FL; and Kendra White, DeLand, FL; 1 brother: Ernest White (Patricia), DeLand, FL; 4 sisters: Iva Brown (Samuel), Melbourne, FL, Eva Lou White, DeLand, FL, Freddie L. Martino (Elex), Titusville, FL, and Faye White, Cheverly, Maryland; 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now