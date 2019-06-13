|
|
Isabel G. Lowe
10/15/1931 - 06/03/2019
Isabel G. Lowe, 87, of Palm Coast, FL and Gloucester, MA, passed away in Palm Coast, June 3, 2019. Isabel was born October 15, 1931 in Gloucester, MA to Harry and Mable Shields. She was married on Sept. 19, 1948 in the Union Congregational Church in Magnolia, MA to Donald H. Lowe. Isabel graduated from Gloucester High School and in later life attended technical school where she was trained in book keeping and thereafter managed her husband's construction company, Don Lowe Builder Inc. She loved the game of football and always rooted for her New England Patriots. Isabel also enjoyed being active playing golf, going to plays and to dinner with her many friends. Isabel and her husband Don were very active in the community and remained so for many years. Isabel had many hobbies including operating a consignment shop, collecting dolls and researching her ancestry. Isabel is survived by her three sons, Donald H. Lowe, Jr, Gloucester, MA, Richard K. Lowe and Alan Lowe, Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Richard K. Lowe Jr., Justin M. Lowe, Donald H. Lowe III, John S. Lowe, Alan M. Lowe, Joshua A. Lowe; and several great-grandchildren. A private gathering of friends and family will be held at the family home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019