Israel "Ned" Niedzwiecki
August 18, 1957 - July 17, 2019
A much-loved father and grandfather, a dedicated son, treasured big brother and best friend to many, Israel "Ned" Niedzwiecki, 61, left this earth peacefully on July 17th, 2019 at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach with Theresa and family by his side. Born in Afula, Israel on August 18th, 1957 to Abram and Esther Niedzwiecki. His family relocated to New York in 1963 where he developed his love of basketball and was a star at a young age. He was a hardcore Knicks fan and a lover of all sports. Israel had a passion for cars and built a long and successful career around it. Israel had many passions but most importantly he had the most immense heart. He left an indelible impact on every single person that he came into contact with. He opened his heart and home to anyone who ever needed him. He had a magnetic generous spirit and an optimism that was contagious. Israel is survived by his mother, Esther; his brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Ruth; his daughter, Sara; his two sons, Adam and Zachary; the mother of his children, Keri and his fiancé, Theresa and many close friends including Jimmy Woods, Dave Weissman, Stu Amols, Ted Pearsall, Tracy Tiangco and too many more to mention. He is preceded in death by his father, Abram. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22nd, 2019, at Congregation B'nai Torah in Ormond Beach. Interment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:00.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019