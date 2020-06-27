Izette Polite ScottSept. 23, 1919 - June 21, 2020Funeral Services for Mrs. Izetta Polite Scott, 100, Daytona Beach, who passed on June 21, 2020, will be 11AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc, with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Chambers, pastor, Greater Friendship M. B. Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park North. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Sun, June 28) and from 10AM until service time on Monday in the chapel. Mrs. Scott was born September 23, 1919 in Beaufort, S.C. to the late Edward and Victoria Polite. Mrs. Scott met the love of her life and married Brooks Scott on 09/03/1947, where they remained inseparable until his death in 1989. A love that was never broken. Mrs. Scott relocated to Daytona Beach with her husband following his retirement. She was a member of Greater Friendship M. B. Church. She is survived by, goddaughter: Minister Carol J. (Pastor Gene) Burnett; grand goddaughters: Angellia and Danielle Burnett; a host of nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Moore, Deborah Elmore, Danielle Watkins, Michael Greene, Nathaniel Duncan, Lillian Brooks, Pharn Greene, Eugene Green, Victoria Brown, Mariana Andersen, Vera Anderson, and Harold Anderson.