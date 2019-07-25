Home

Jack A. Cartmill


1926 - 2019
Jack A. Cartmill Obituary
Jack A. Cartmill
February 4, 1926 - July 17, 2019
Jack A. Cartmill, 93, died July 17, 2019 at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Westlake, Ohio. He was born in Detroit, MI and graduated from McKenzie HS and the Detroit Institute of Technology. He served in the Navy during WWII. He worked for Detroit Edison for 38 years. He retired and moved to Daytona Beach in 1986. He was a member of the Daytona Beach Golf Club and on their Board of Directors for several years. He belonged to VFW Post 1590, American Legion Post 0361, and Eagles Aerie 4401. He is survived by his children Denice M. Whaling and husband Thomas, James M. Cartmill, William J. Cartmill and wife Bambi, and Richard G. Cartmill and wife Lori; grandchildren Michael Whaling and wife Holli, Diane Ostang and husband Nicholas, Cassandra Cartmill, Deborah Shubick and husband Nathan, Joshua Cartmill, Colin Cartmill, and Brandon Cartmill; great-grandchildren Samantha Ostang, Rebecca Ostang and Evan Whaling; and sister Joan Nippa and husband Russ. His wife of 55 years Marilyn R. Cartmill, brother James Cartmill and wife Thelma, and grandchildren Mark Whaling and Justin Cartmill preceded him in death. There will be a private family service. Internment will be at Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell, Florida.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 25 to July 28, 2019
