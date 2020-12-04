Jack Emerson
Blairsville - Mr. Jack Clark Emerson, age 74, of Sunshine Street, Blairsville, formerly of South Daytona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Union General Hospital following an extended illness. Jack was born on January 2, 1946 in Dexter, NY, son of the late William Emerson & Mildred Munson. He is preceded in death by six brothers and one sister. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years; Karen Emerson of Blairsville, son & daughter-in-law; Scott & Vanessa Emerson of Ormond Beach, FL, daughter & son-in-law; Tracy Brinson & Mark Thomas of South Daytona Beach, FL., two sisters & brother-in-law; Marge & Tom Murphy of Pierson, FL., Mable Ruth Emerson of Holly Hill, FL., and four grandchildren; Zachary & Zoe Emerson, Tyler and Trevor Brinson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack owned and operated a service station for the majority of his life. Jack enjoyed people and never met a stranger. He always had a story or a joke to share and loved to make people laugh. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association
in Jack's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com