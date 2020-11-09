Jack R. Perkins3/3/1931 - 10/27/2020Jack R. Perkins, 89 of Glenwood, FL passed away October 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 3, 1931 in New York City. Jack was a Chief Petty Officer and retired Navy Seal. He attended Liberty Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn; 2 sons Richard Perkins and Jeffrey Perkins; 1 daughter Kathryn Perkins; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Liberty Baptist Church on Sunday, November 15th from 2:30-4:30pm. Burial was held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.