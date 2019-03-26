Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Jack R. Strawn

Jack R. Strawn Obituary
Jack R. Strawn
03/23/2019
John R. Strawn, 91, De Leon Springs, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Mr. Strawn was born in Ludington, Michigan and lived most of his life in the DeLeon Springs area. He graduated from DeLand High School in 1945 and served at the end of WWII in Guam. After the war, he attended SMU in Texas, where he met his wife, Anita Jones Strawn. They moved back to Florida in 1951, where he joined the family citrus farm in DeLeon Springs. Mr. Strawn had a full life. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of DeLand for over 50 years. He loved being out on the farm and spending time with his family. He raised 4 children: Candace Strawn, Mark Strawn, Carol Strawn Rad, and June Strawn Sigler. He has 4 grandchildren: Bonnie Rad, Robert, Christopher, and Matthew Sigler. In recent years, he greatly enjoyed his 3 great granddaughters: Bella Sigler, Akilee and Desta Stevens. His memorial service will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Ormond Beach, at 3pm, on March 29, 2019.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
