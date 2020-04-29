|
Jack Richard Willey
March 3, 1924 - April 24, 2020
Jack Richard Willey of Flagler Beach, Florida, formerly of New Jersey, was born on March 3, 1924 in New York City, the son of Martha Helen Willey. He died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Flagler Health and Rehabilitation Center, Bunnell, Florida. He was 96. Jack was a Veteran of the United States Navy. As a child, he was fascinated by submarines. At age 17, with special permission from his Mom, he enlisted in the Navy to pursue his dream of becoming a submariner. He attended sub school where it was required to gain proficiency at every post on a submarine. He graduated and became a Radio Operator on the submarine USS Plunger. Based in Pearl Harbor, Plunger was out on patrol on "the day that will live in infamy", December 7th, 1941. Plunger returned to Pearl Harbor on the morning of December 9th where Jack saw the devastation that would stay with him for the remainder of his life. He went on to serve three successful war patrols during WWII. During his honorable discharge health check at a Naval hospital in San Francisco, Jack met a young nurse's aide, Dorothy, who would shortly thereafter become his beloved wife. They ultimately settled in Neptune, NJ and raised three sons; Wayne, who passed in 2005, Scott and Kyle. Jack and Dorothy would spend a long and pleasant life together until Dorothy passed in 2012. Jack had a very successful career as an Electrical Engineer for AT&T Bell Laboratories. In 1983, he retired from AT&T and moved to Surfside Estates in Flagler Beach, Florida. At Surfside, he volunteered to operate the community's private water facility ensuring the quality of the water for the residents. He maintained the water supply for many years until the community was eventually converted to the Palm Coast municipal water supply. Jack was a patriot, a family man, a husband, a father, someone who was always willing to help others, a dog lover, and an outdoorsman. A life lived well. Surviving are his son Scott Willey of Satsuma, Florida; his son Kyle Willey of Manchester, New Jersey; his daughter-in-law Monica King; his daughter-in-law Penny Jones; his daughter-in-law Margaret Chamberlain; his grand-children Clinton Willey, Jason Willey, Ashley Willey, Shane Willey and Timothy Willey, and his great grand-child Jackson Mackey. A Private Service will be held on Friday, May 1st at 10:00am at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home located at 511 Old Kings Rd S, Flagler Beach, FL. Interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020