Dr. Jack Rotstein
February 20, 1934 - July 18, 2020
On July 18, 2020, Dr. Jack Rotstein, 86, passed away peacefully in his home in Ormond Beach surrounded by family. For many years he bravely fought many health complications, but finally lost his battle with multiple myeloma. Jack was born on February 20, 1934 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to his parents Yitzchak and Chaya Sarah Rotstein. He had three older sisters, Penny, Sharon and Nancy. Jack frequently talked about his childhood and enjoyed his family and community immensely. He graduated from Harbord Collegiate in Toronto, at the age of 16 after skipping two grades in school. He graduated from the University of Toronto Medical School in 1957 and completed his residency and fellowships in Psychiatry and Neurology at the University of Chicago, University of Minnesota and University of Michigan. In 1959 he met and married Ilene Odesky Rotstein in Toledo, Ohio after seeing her in a delicatessen and asking if he could have the other half of her corned beef sandwich. Jack and Ilene had five children in a span of six and a half years - Jonathan, Michael, Deborah, Daniel and David. Jack was a devoted and loving family man and worked long hours in his private practice and the hospitals, however he was always home to have dinner with his family before returning to the hospital to complete his rounds. He was proud and supportive of his children and later in life his grandchildren and great grandchildren and told anyone he met that his family meant everything to him. Jack and Ilene were married for close to 50 years until her passing in 2008. Jack met his wife, Lyuda in 2011 and they lovingly respected and supported each other until his passing. They enjoyed being together, learning about Lyuda's Russian culture and taking walks. Lyuda helped care for him as his health declined and gave him the companionship and love he needed and deserved. Jack practiced Psychiatry and Neurology in Daytona Beach, Florida for 48 years before he retired at 82 due to his illness. He worked at several area hospitals including Halifax Hospital where he was known for his gentle nature, care and dedication to his patients. He continued to study medicine until his death reading a myriad of books, medical journals, attending conferences and ensuring he earned all his medical credits each year in order to retain his medical license. Jack was a lifelong learner with many interests. He engaged with people easily and enjoyed learning from them. He was an avid reader who always had a book in his hand; Jewish History, religion, Neurology, Greek, Hebrew and Russian language and his beloved Anatomy books. Jack enjoyed quizzing fellow doctors including those in his family about anatomy often with a grin on his face as he stumped them with intricate questions. Jack was always excited to spread his knowledge of the world and touched so many lives during his time on earth. Jack was raised in a traditional Jewish home and always proudly embraced his Jewish identity. In the latter part of his life Jack became increasingly spiritual. He respected Jewish scholars and encouraged his family to do likewise, buying them books he thought would interest and educate them. He was also a fiercely loyal, highly informed supporter of Israel. Jack is survived by his wife, Lyuda, children: Jonathan, Michael (Eliana), Deborah (Marc), Daniel (Rhonda) and David (Peg). He is survived by his grandchildren: Jann, Alexis (Justin), Jordan, Tyler, Hayley, Tarra (Austin), Michael, Eric, Nathan, Deenah, Leah, Rachel and Rachel and also his great grandchildren: Marlee and Sloane. He is also survived by his sister, Sharron, in Toronto. He was predeceased by his wife, Ilene, parents, Yitzchak and Chaya Sarah Rotstein, and sisters, Penny and Nancy.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the caregivers and doctors that provided care as well as friendship: Dr. Weiss, Dr. Durkin, Dr. Wahba, Dr. Patel, Dr. Henderson, and Dr. Ailawadhi. As well, the family appreciates the kindness, friendship and help of Debbie C. Rotstein, Dr. Sidney and Jean Possick, Charlie and Lea Moskowitz, and Kim and Tom Lowe. We appreciate Rabbi David Kane's caring and support over the years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a family graveside service at Mount Sinai Cemetery at 340 White Street in Daytona Beach on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to B'nai Torah (www.mybnaitorah.com
), in Ormond Beach or the Myeloma Organization (www.myeloma.org
). Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.