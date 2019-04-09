|
|
Jack Surrette
06/13/1928 - 04/05/2019
It is with heartfelt sadness to announce the passing of Jack E. Surrette. With his family at his side, he left the physical world for God's spiritual world on April 5th at Halifax Hospital. Born in Birchton, West Virginia, he spent his early years in the mountaineer state. After graduating from Morris Harvey College in 1951, he served in the Korean war and returned to become a teacher and coach at South Charleston High School. Jack's basketball team won the West Virginia State Championship in 1959, an accomplishment that brought the family to Daytona Beach. Jack became a coach and teacher at Seabreeze High in 1960. He won two Florida State Basketball Championships there in 1961 and 1964. After receiving his masters at Stetson University, Jack then moved into the administration of Volusia County schools. He became the principal at three senior high schools – Campbell, Mainland, and Seabreeze – bringing each to new levels of excellence under his guidance. He was then promoted to Assistant Superintendent, where he served until his retirement from the school system in 1991. It was far from a traditional retirement. He went on to become a consultant, built three houses, dabbled in sports broadcasting, and wrote an autobiography. Jack's professional awards and accolades are too numerous to count, but he was most proud of the thousands of students and associates that he touched in a positive way. He was a motivating, disciplined leader with a passion to win. Although his hobbies and interests were surprisingly diverse – fishing, physical fitness, woodworking, and gardening in "Betty's Park" – his family was always his first love. Jack Surrette will be dearly missed. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years – Betty, son – Jack Surrette Jr. (Bev), daughter – Terri Perkins (Terry), two grandchildren – Mandy and Bryan Perkins, and his faithful companion – Benji. Visitation will be at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach at 2:00. A reception will follow. Donations can be made to the Jack Surrette Scholarship fund at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019