|
|
Jack Truett
10/20/1930 - 04/04/2019
Jack Truett, of Suntree, Melbourne, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born in Thomasville, Ga on October 20, 1930 to Ethel and Burl Truett. A 1949 graduate of Seabreeze H.S., Daytona Beach, he was a standout football player and received a scholarship to The Citadel. He was a Korean War Veteran serving from 1951-1955 as a Mine Sweep and electrician. He received his BA from Maryville, College, Maryville, TN and his MBA from Rollins College, Winter Park, FL. The complete obituary can be seen at Osceola News Gazette/obituitaries. The Memorial service will be held April 23 at 2PM at Suntree United Methodist Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019