Jack Weir
June 24, 2019
Funeral service for Jack Weir, 61, Ormond Beach, who passed away June 24, 2019, will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. A reception will follow at Little Tomoka Yacht Club. Little Jack aka "Freddy" aka "Homer" aka "Fat Head" was a life long resident of the area and owned and operated Little Tomoka Yacht Club. He was an avid Gator fan, loved to play golf and tennis and enjoyed playing poker with his family and friends. Jack was a dedicated father and loving husband whose legacy will live on through the lives of those he has touched. He is survived by his wife, Lori, sons, Cameron and Brandon, mother, Jackie, sisters, Caren and Nini and brother, Sam. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019