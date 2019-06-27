|
|
Jack Wesley, Butts, III
Feb. 17, 1932 - June 27, 2019
Jack W. Butts, III, 87, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on June 27, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospice in Palm Coast, FL. He was born on February 17, 1932 in Sweetwater, Texas to the late John Wesley and Evelyn Hope (Nee, Sanders) Butts, Jr. Jack proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired as a Chemist for Chevron Corporation and then moved to the Palm Coast area in 1991 from Georgia. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. Survivors include his stepchildren, Jack Curry and Loretta Curry Trageser; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and two nieces, Jean Thomas and Tracey Butts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hautence. Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to AdventHealth Hospice, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, Florida 32164. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019