|
|
Jacob Brian Rathbun
June 13. 1999 - January 18, 2020
Jacob Brian Rathbun, age 20, known to everyone that loved him as "Big Jake", went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born June 13, 1999 in Longwood, Florida and moved to New Smyrna Beach in 2007. Jake was an adventurous young man who loved being outdoors! Fishing, hunting, baseball, Mud Boggin' with his brothers; watching football and baseball games with his dad, watching movies with his mom; always buying parts for his truck to make it a "show truck", and spending time with his family and friends, including playing with his beloved dogs, Gauge and Thor. These were just a few of the things he liked to do. Jacob attended his church, Family Worship Center in Port Orange, FL on a regular basis. He went to youth group every week, went on a mission trip to Guatemala and went to summer camps yearly to grow his relationship with Jesus. Jacob played first baseman in so many baseball leagues and teams growing up. He was known to be the big hitter on the team. Jacob had a generous heart, a contagious smile, gave the best teddy bear hugs ever, and had a giant size personality. He never met someone he couldn't make laugh with his quick wit and ear catching phrases. Everyone loved being around him. Some would say that he was a gentle giant or was the cheerleader for the underdog. Especially the odd kid that felt left out, he would go be their friend and help them get involved in any activity. In keeping with his generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may continue to live. Honoring his generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people through organ and tissue donations. Jacob continued to give even after he passed. He was a real hero. Jacob attended Noah's Ark Christian Preschool in Longwood, FL. and then went to The Master's Academy in Oviedo, FL for some of his elementary years but finished them at Warner Christian Academy in Daytona Beach, FL. He went to NSB Middle School followed by attending Trinity Christian Academy for part of his high school years and played on their baseball team. His last two years of high school he attended Camden Military Academy where he polished up on his leadership skills and played baseball for them too. Following high school, he received the opportunity to attend a post graduate program at Inspiration Academy in Bradenton, FL to brush up on his baseball skills which lead to him getting a baseball scholarship at Webber International College in Babson Park, Fl. He is survived by his parents, Chris and Trade Rathbun, his brothers Jarrod and Wyatt Rathbun of New Smyrna Beach, FL. His paternal grandfather, Gary Rathbun and wife Constance Rathbun of N.S.B., FL. His paternal grandmother, Sharon Burch and husband Peter Burch of Orlando, FL. His maternal grandfather, David Gray and wife Charlotte Gray of Kansas City, MO. His maternal Grandmother, Sandi McCutcheon and her husband Michael McCutcheon of Debary, FL and many uncles, aunts, and cousins who loved him dearly. Jacob's celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at The Brannon Center in New Smyrna Beach. 105 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169. In Lieu of flowers, The Rathbun family requests donations to the following Orphanages: *House of Destiny Orphanage in Guatemala where Jacob served with his family on a mission trip in 2008. Donate directly at www.fwcpo.ccbchurch.com. *Global Impact's Living Pearl Children's Home in Ukraine Jacob's family supports this ministry and enjoys hosting the missionaries at their home when they come to the States. Donate directly at https://mvglobal.orgijacobrathbuni.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020