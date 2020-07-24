1/1
Jacob Edward Franklin Bann
1983 - 2020
Jacob Edward Franklin Bann
July 26, 1983 - July 17, 2020
Jacob Edward Franklin Bann, 36, beloved husband, father, son and brother, made the transition to heaven July 17, 2020. He lived in Wilbur By The Sea until he worked with Nascar and moved to North Carolina. Left to cherish his memory, his loving wife Jan Christine Bann and her mother Cheryl Pilcher. The light of his life, his son Jaxson Gerald Bann and his mother Jessica Mae Bann. Jacob's mother Lisa Bann Hadeed and her husband Don Hadeed. His father Jeffery Bann and brother Alex Bann. His "go to gram" Kathryn Gonder, grandfather Richard (Barbara) Schoder. Best friends Justin Hadeed and Larry Hingle. Extended Bann family and Nascar family along with his loving rescued dog Moose.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
It was a pleaser hanging with you on the road..Rest in peace Bro!! My condolences to your family and friends.
Cory
Coworker
July 24, 2020
