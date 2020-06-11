Jacqueline Jackson-EdwardsMarch 29, 1973 - May 31, 2020Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson-Edwards, 47, a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Health Center of Daytona Beach, FL and a life long resident of Daytona Beach, peacefully transitioned on May 31, 2020. Calling hours will be from 5PM – 7PM today (Fri. June 12,) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. Jackson-Edwards was born on March 29, 1973. She was a member of Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church, and she enjoyed laughing, swimming, dancing, traveling and most importantly, spending time with all the children, family and friends. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, James and Harriett Jackson; brother, James Jackson, Jr. and granddaughter, Qunesti Brown. Mrs. Jackson-Edwards leaves to cherish her legacy, husband, Larkland Edwards; a loving daughter, Jessica Jackson (Latoya); 4 caring sons, Odell Brown (Orzetta), Deryl Bush, Dominick Jackson, all of Daytona Beach, and Willie Ramp, New Jersey; a host of grandchildren, god children, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Mrs. Jackson-Edwards was a woman who cared for everyone as if they were her own no matter who they were, and she had a heart of gold. She had a smile that would light up anybody's day. To know her was to know an Angel.