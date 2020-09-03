Jacqueline Jo Singletary
10/24/1935 - 08/27/2020
Jacqueline Jo Grenier Singletary, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born on October 24, 1935 to the late Harold Levi Grenier and Ruth Elizabeth Moe Grenier Border in Missoula, Montana on an Indian reservation. Jackie met the love of her life, Clarence "Chuck" Walter Singletary, Jr., while volunteering at the USO in Vallejo California and they were married on June 30, 1956. After losing her father when she was 4 years old, Chuck promised to always protect her, take care of her and provide for her. After Chuck got out of the Navy and finished his education, they settled in Ormond Beach where they raised their family. Jackie volunteered with Meals on Wheels, as a Braille Transcriber and at the Ormond Beach Library. They later asked her to come to work at the Library, which she did until retirement, and then went back to being a volunteer. Eight years after her husband passed away unexpectedly, she moved to Tallahassee to be closer to her daughter.
Jackie was a member of MENSA and Oceanside Country Club where she spent many years playing tennis with great friends. She also had a treasured group of friends in her regular Tuesday Bridge group. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survivors include a son, Michael David Singletary Sr. (Marie) Daytona Beach, FL, grandchildren, Michael David Singletary Jr. (Ashly) and great-grandchildren Rheece and Carter of Jacksonville, FL; Lindsey Singletary Haugland (Joseph) and grandchildren Madeline and Everly of New York; a daughter, Jennifer Singletary Craig (Carl) Tallahassee, FL, grandkids, Spencer Chase Craig, Orlando and Ashley Elizabeth Craig, Tallahassee; a sister, Arline Grenier Curry (Gene) of Vallejo, CA, their kids, Gina Denver, CO, Jill, Benicia, CA and Darren, Sacramento, CA; and nieces Rebecca Keene, Jacksonville, FL, Kay Palmer Miller, Hattiesburg, MS. A private family service will be held at Daytona Memory Gardens on September 4th. Special thanks to the employees at Azalea Gardens Memory Care in Tallahassee for the love and care they provided Jackie several years. In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to the Friends of the Ormond Beach Library, 30 South Beach Street, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Condolences to the family maybe shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
.