Jacqueline Kay Ward


1950 - 2020
Jacqueline Kay Ward Obituary
Jacqueline Kay Ward
2/24/1950 - 4/26/2020
Jacqueline Kay Ward, 70 of Astor passed away April 26, 2020 at AdventHealth DeLand. She was born in Miami, FL on February 24, 1950. Jackie was a clerk for the Volusia County School Board and Taylor High School. She was also a lifetime member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Pierson. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Donald; daughter Carrie Ward and 2 brothers, J, Daniel Peterson and Michael Haile. A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date, Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
